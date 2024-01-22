A record number of visitors at the Forestry school in Debrecen

The Nagyerdei Forestry School maintained by the Nyírerdő Nyírségi Erdészeti Zrt. has never received so many children and chaperones as last year.

“The Nagyerdei Forestry School maintained by the Nyírerdő Nyírségi Erdészeti Zrt. has never received so many children and chaperones as last year. In 2023, 118 forest pedagogy sessions were held at the institution, with a total of about five thousand participants. This is five hundred more than the result achieved in the previous record year, 2019. Among the programs, several were free, for example, the April sustainability theme week, the October animal protection theme week, the Week of Forests and the Day of the Big Forest. In addition to a large number of kindergarten and school groups, the biggest achievement of the year was that more than 800 kindergarten teachers and teachers got to know the activities related to environmental education taking place here, during the forestry education programs or at personal meetings, and open days held in the institutions. In 2024, we are waiting for everyone with new, exciting programs”