Lightsaber Fencing on the Offer of Békessy Béla Fencing Club

The new wing of the building was constructed from 125 million HUF, which was mainly state support. It was also announced during the ceremony that the fencing club would launch a new discipline. One of the scenes from Star Wars came to life in the great hall of Békessy Béla Fencing Club. This was the introduction to announcing that Debrecen would host lightsaber fencing training according to internationally acknowledged rules. The club is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its establishment this year, which provided the occasion for inaugurating the new fencing hall. Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa said: as the sport city of the nation, Debrecen tries to achieve that more and more of its citizens should start playing sports. The fencing club is an important partner in this respect. „250 people are active in the club, 200 of them are young, that is, children, which means that many families and their kids play sports here. This is a proof for the city leadership that the objectives the fencing club set are worthy of the city’s support” – highlighted Lajos Barcsa.

debrecen.hu

pixabay