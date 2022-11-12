Ryanair Boeing Made an Emergency Landing at Debrecen Airport

Nearly one hundred and fifty people were traveling on the Ryanair Boeing 737 plane.

The Boeing 737 passenger plane of Ryanair bound from Poznan to Tel Aviv interrupted its journey and landed in Debrecen “according to protocol”, János Vajda, the managing director of the company operating the airport, told the press. He could not say why the plane landed in Debrecen, but the fact that Gripen fighter jets also appeared in the city’s airspace indicates that the cause could not have been an illness.

János Vajda added that 147 people traveled on the plane, which everyone left safely. The airport is very well prepared, there are many vehicles with blue flashing lights in the area. János Vajda promised that if the authorities can provide additional information (he also mentioned the Counter-Terrorism Center), they will share it with the people.

Based on Flightradar’s flight image, the plane had already left Debrecen’s airspace, and even the country, turned back from Romania and then landed in Debrecen.

dehir.hu

pixabay