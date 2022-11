Three cars collided between kilometers 39 and 40 of main road no. 42 near Berettyóújfalu, the Disaster Management announced.



A total of seven people were traveling in the vehicles, which were de-energized by professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu.

The co-authorities have also arrived at the accident, they have been carrying out the intervention with a complete road closure.

dehir.hu

pixabay