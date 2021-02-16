Under a Ban, Man Rode a Motorcycle Without a Helmet in Létavértes

Policemen were on Béke Street, Létavértes on the afternoon of February 15th, 2021, when they became aware of a motorcyclist driving without a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle, noticing the officers, turned into a nearby street, but did not get far as the police followed and stopped him. The inspection revealed that the 19-year-old man had been legally banned from driving by the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters until 7th July 2021. The police detained him for committing the offense of driving under the prohibition.

debreceninap.hu