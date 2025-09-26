Court sentences man to prison for fatal drunk-driving accident

The Debrecen District Court found a man guilty of causing death while driving under the influence after a traffic accident that killed an elderly couple. He was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison and banned from driving on public roads for 5 years, the spokesperson of the Debrecen Court of Justice informed MTI.

Dénes Dobó stated that the court’s ruling is not yet final. The prosecution has acknowledged it, but the defendant and his lawyer have filed an appeal seeking a reduced sentence. The case will continue at the Debrecen Court of Appeal.

According to the verdict, on May 28, 2024, in the early afternoon, the man began overtaking another car at a speed far exceeding the legal limit. He had consumed alcohol the previous night and was still intoxicated, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then skidded. His attempts to correct it failed, and the car crossed into the oncoming traffic lane, colliding head-on with a legally driven car operated by one of the victims.

The forceful collision caused the innocent vehicle to crash into a sandy embankment beside the road. Both the 76-year-old driver and his wife died at the scene, the court spokesperson said.