Parking in Debrecen: motorists will benefit from new a convenient service

DV Parking Kft. introduces a new convenience service to facilitate the payment of the parking fee. Motorists who buy a day ticket can conveniently pay the price of parking without a convenience fee using the QR code displayed on the machines. The new, convenient, bank card payment system will enter into force on January 1, 2024.

In its announcement, the company recalls that in Debrecen, about 9,200 people buy parking tickets with their mobile phones every month. They pay a convenience fee for each started parking, the amount of which is between HUF 50 and HUF 115, depending on the phone provider. Motorists pay this amount in addition to the parking fee.

With the introduction of the new QR code service, motorists can save on this convenience fee when purchasing a daily ticket. With the daily ticket purchased for the given zone, motorists can park anywhere and at any time within the zone. If they park several times a day, but do not have a pass, the driver can save time, money and energy with a daily ticket purchased using the QR code.

What to do?

You must use your phone to read the QR code on the ticket machine and follow the instructions given by the phone! The phone opens the daily ticket purchase page of DV Parking Kft., in which the date of the current day is already filled in, as well as the day ticket valid in the machine’s zone, so you only have to fill in the license plate number field, without special characters. Eg: AAA111 or AABB111

In 2023, DV Parking Kft. also strove to introduce services that prioritize paperlessness and electronic administration. The application for paying the charging fee for electric cars was developed this year, but electric car owners in Debrecen can also register electronically if they want to park free of charge in the following year. They have to do this every year, and this year they have until December 31 if they want to park for free in January.

Annual parking passes for 2024 have been purchased by around 1,250 people to date, a quarter of which has already been done electronically, DV Parking announced.