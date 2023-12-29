Temporary change in bus routes 13 and 52E in Debrecen

On Monday, January 1, 2024, bus number 13 departing from Segner tér at 16:51 and 18:51 and Pallag at 17:15 and 19:15 will not run.

On the first day of the year, the dormitory buses marked 52E do not run.

There will be no classes at the János Balásházy Technical College of the University of Debrecen between Tuesday, January 2 and Friday, January 5, 2024, and the traffic schedule of bus 13 will also be adjusted accordingly. Bus 13 departs from Segner Square only at 07:15, the buses departing at 07:17, 07:19 and 07:21 do not run. And at 1:25 p.m. and 2:20 p.m., only one bus leaves from the final station in Pallag – informed DKV Zrt.