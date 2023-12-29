The year ends with mild weather – on New Year’s Day, the temperature can reach 14 degrees Celsius

The year ends with mild weather: on New Year’s Day, in some places, the temperature can reach 14 degrees Celsius – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, the fog and stratus clouds are expected to shrink slowly, there is a greater chance that the North Central Mountains and the North Great Plains will have overcast, foggy landscapes all day long. No significant precipitation is expected. The south and south-westerly winds in the south-eastern half of the country occasionally pick up. The highest daytime temperature on Friday is likely to be between 3 and 8 degrees in permanently overcast and foggy areas, and between 9 and 15 degrees in sunny areas.

On Saturday, there is a greater chance of fog and stratus clouds forming in a large area in the northern half of the country, their extent is expected to decrease rapidly during the day, but drizzle may occur in overcast parts. Otherwise, cloudy, sunny weather is likely, and the southwest and west winds may pick up. The lowest night temperature may be between 0 and 6 degrees, but mild frost can also be expected in wind-sheltered clearer landscapes. The highest daytime temperature is mostly likely to be between 9 and 14 degrees, and it will be cooler in the more permanently overcast parts of the country.

On Sunday, New Year’s Day, the extent of fog and stratus clouds formed during the night will decrease rapidly, but the weather may remain overcast and humid throughout the day, especially in the North Central Mountains and its surroundings. In places, drizzle may occur, in the north it may rain in the evening or late at night. The southerly wind in the Transdanubia revives and even strengthens. The lowest night temperature is usually between minus 1 and 4 degrees, but in the wind-sheltered, clearer landscapes there can be a weak frost. The highest daytime temperature is mostly likely to be between 8 and 14 degrees, and it will be several degrees cooler in the more permanently overcast parts of the country.

On Monday, New Year’s Eve, temperatures between 2 and 7 degrees are expected, and then the air will warm up between 5 and 11 degrees. At first, the sky will be overcast to the right, then the clouds will decrease from the northwest and the sun will shine. It may rain in many places until the early afternoon, but the precipitation will stop in the Transdanubia region in the morning and the Tiszántú region in the afternoon. The south-westerly and then north-westerly wind will pick up and in some places even strengthen.

(MTI)