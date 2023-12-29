DKV New Year’s Eve night buses, New Year’s traffic schedule

In the first hours of the New Year, on January 1, 2024, at dawn on Monday, night buses will depart on the usual routes 92, 93 and 94. Due to the expected high number of passengers, articulated buses will operate on the lines. You can learn about the real-time timetable and current position of buses, trolleybuses and trams via the Menetrend.app and TransIT DKV applications.

Departure times of bus 92 from Doberdó Street: 00:30, 01:30

Departure times of bus 93 from the Main Station: 00:45, 01:45

Departure times of bus 94 from the Main Station: 00:30, 01:30

In addition, on New Year’s Eve, night buses will depart with signal 90Y from Sámsoni út at 02:30, signal 91A from Pósa utca at 00:18, signal 91Y at 03:15 from Nagyállomás.

The most persistent can travel home on the first tram, trolleybus and bus routes in the morning. At dawn on January 1st, tram 1 will depart from Nagyállomás at 04:36 and tram 2 at 03:24. Trolleybus 3 departs from Segner tér at 04:25 and bus 5A departs at 04:05.

Bus number 15 departs from Doberdó utca at 04:17 through the city center toward Széna tér. The 15G service departs from Inter Tan-Ker Zrt. at 03:37 and 03:55 in the direction of Doberdó utca. From Vincellér utca, the 19 at 04:06, the 22 at 04:58, the 24Y at 04:52, the 25 at 04:07 and the 25Y at 04:37 starts at Bus number 30 departs from the Ice Hall at 03:51. From Segner tér to Felsőjózsa, bus 34A departs at 03:57, bus 35A departs at 04:19, bus 36A to Alsójózsa departs at 04:13. Bus 44 departs from Nagyállomás at 04:28, bus 47 at 04:20, and bus 48 at 04:22.

Traffic schedule in the first week of the New Year

On Monday, January 01, 2024, buses, trolleybuses and trams will operate according to a public holiday schedule. Auchan customer bus and bus number 13 departing from Segner tér at 16:51 and 18:51 and Pallag at 17:15 and 19:15 are not running. Furthermore, the dormitory buses marked 52E do not run on the first day of the year.

On Tuesday, January 02, 2024, buses, trolleybuses and trams will run according to the school period, and working day schedule.

There will be no classes at the János Balásházy Technical College of the University of Debrecen between Tuesday, January 2 and Friday, January 5, 2024, and the traffic schedule of bus 13 will also be adjusted accordingly. Bus 13 departs from Segner Square only at 07:15, the buses departing at 07:17, 07:19 and 07:21 do not run. And at 1:25 p.m. and 2:20 p.m., only one bus leaves from the Pallag terminal.

(DKV)