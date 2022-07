Road construction works are being carried out around the Pósa utca stop in the direction of Segner tér, DKV announced. During the construction period, from the start of operations on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, until the closure of operations on Sunday, August 28, 2022, the affected stop will be closed. Buses 15G, 17, 17A, 42, 43, 46, 46E, 46EY, 46H and 146 stop in the direction of Segner tér at a temporary stop 30 meters ahead.

