Boy is the first baby of the year in Debrecen

László Nátán was the first baby born in 2025 at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The baby boy came into the world on January 1st at 1:06 AM.

László Nátán was born weighing 3820 grams and measuring 54 centimeters on the first day of the new year. The baby is completely healthy and was delivered naturally at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

The baby is the first child of a family from Hajdúdorog. Interestingly, his 25-year-old mother was also born on January 1st.

In 2024, 5212 newborns were delivered at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

(unideb.hu)