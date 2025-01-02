Air quality in Debrecen was classified as substandard

The air quality in the country has improved, according to data from the National Public Health and Pharmaceutical Center (NNGYK) published on Wednesday, based on measurements taken the previous day.

The air hygiene index system has four categories: acceptable, substandard, unhealthy, and hazardous.

According to the NNGYK data, on Tuesday, only Szombathely had air classified as hazardous. However, the air quality remained unhealthy in Szentgotthárd, Kaposvár, Ajka, Győr, and Sarród. Substandard air quality was reported in Sopron, Mosonmagyaróvár, Veszprém, Esztergom, Pécs, Debrecen, Nyíregyháza, and Eger. Measurements at other stations recorded acceptable values on Tuesday.

At the end of last week and earlier this week, air quality in several parts of the country was hazardous or unhealthy due to particulate matter pollution.

According to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt., overcast and foggy weather is expected on New Year’s Day, with slow clearing of clouds beginning in the afternoon from the southwest. On Thursday, the southwest wind will strengthen and become stormy in the South Transdanubia region, while on Friday, a precipitation system is expected to arrive. The strengthening wind and precipitation are anticipated to improve air quality nationwide significantly.