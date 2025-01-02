Off-duty hero: Debrecen paramedic saves a life

“Márton Zoltán, an excellent paramedic from Debrecen, traveled to Sopron to celebrate New Year’s Eve with his brother,” the ambulance service reported on their Facebook page.

That evening, he noticed from the window that a young man was lying motionless at a bus stop. The paramedic immediately rushed to the man, who was no longer breathing. Without hesitation, he began chest compressions, and soon others joined in to help.

Within minutes, a local advanced ambulance unit arrived at the scene and continued the resuscitation efforts at an advanced level. Thanks to the timely assistance, the man was successfully revived and transported to the hospital in stable condition.