Police called to train departing from Debrecen after alleged assault on ticket inspector

On Wednesday, the Cívis InterRégió train, which departed from Debrecen at 5:37 PM heading to Nyugati Railway Station in Budapest, was stopped at Ebes due to a police intervention, according to Mávinform.

Passengers were able to continue their journey to the capital on the next scheduled Cívis InterRégió train, departing Ebes at 6:47 PM.

According to reports, police intervention was required on the train because the ticket inspector was assaulted. Questions have been sent to MÁV representatives, and the article will be updated as soon as they respond.

Meanwhile, several people expressed their well-wishes for the allegedly assaulted conductor under a related Facebook post.

(Debreceni Nap)