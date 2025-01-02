Visitation ban imposed at Internal Medicine Clinic in Debrecen

A visitation ban was introduced on Tuesday at the B and C buildings of the Internal Medicine Clinic in Debrecen.

As a preventive measure to protect patients and staff, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office ordered the visitation ban for the B and C buildings of the Internal Medicine Clinic at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen (DE KK). The same restriction for the A building of the Internal Medicine Clinic remains in effect. The comprehensive visitation ban, implemented due to an increase in upper respiratory infections since December 31, 2024, will remain in force until further notice.

The leadership of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of patients and their families.

(unideb.hu)