Hungarian olympic legend Ágnes Keleti passes away at 103

Ágnes Keleti, five-time Olympic gymnastics champion, titled “Athlete of the Nation,” and Hungary’s most decorated female Olympian, passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 103. She was the oldest living Olympic champion and the oldest to have ever won an Olympic gold medal, as reported by Nemzeti Sport.

Keleti, who would have celebrated her 104th birthday next Thursday, won her first gold medal in Helsinki in 1952 for her floor routine, along with a silver in the team all-around and bronze medals on the uneven bars and as part of the hand apparatus team. She reached the pinnacle of her career in 1956 in Melbourne, where she defended her title on the floor, claimed gold on the balance beam and uneven bars, and as part of the hand apparatus team. She also won silvers in the individual all-around and team events, becoming the most successful athlete of those Games and the oldest female gymnast to win gold.

With ten Olympic medals, Keleti ranks second among Hungary’s most successful athletes, following Aladár Gerevich (10 medals, 7 golds). Her five gold medals make her the fifth most successful Hungarian Olympian of all time.

Last Wednesday, Keleti was hospitalized with heart failure and respiratory issues, where she was diagnosed with pneumonia. Her passing makes French cyclist Charles Coste, a gold medalist at the 1948 Games, the oldest living Olympic champion.

The Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB) has declared Keleti one of their own departed. Details of her funeral will be announced by her family at a later time.

(MTI)

Photo: nemzetisport.hu