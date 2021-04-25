Cyber Security Centre Issues Warning Over Blackmailing Emails

The Hungarian cyber security centre NKI has renewed its warning over masses of blackmailing emails sent to Hungarian state offices, local municipalities, public institutions and private individuals.

NKI said the emails inform the recipient that his or her computer has been infected by a trojan which has copied their data, including video recordings of their activities while visiting adult websites. The sender of the email threatens the recipient with forwarding the compromising recordings to friends or publishing them on public media unless payment is transferred. The centre has advised all recipients of such emails to mark them as scam and neglect the threats.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay