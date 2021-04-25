‘Horror Caravans’ Fined Over HuF 15 M to Improve Road Safety

The operators of dangerous semi-trailers hauling western European used cars to the East, also dubbed “horror caravans”, have been fined a total of 15.5 million forints for violating road safety regulations, the Innovation and Technology Ministry said. The transport authority has been given improved powers since January 31 to act against the dangerous vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the regulations extended to include additional vehicle categories, a fine of up to 500,000 forints (EUR 1,400) can be imposed on trailers used above their capacity or inadequately securing their cargo. Police and the transport authority can also seize their licence, it added.

State secretary for transport policy László Mosóczi said in the statement that in the recent period, some 21 fines were issued as a result of excess load and 17 fines for other irregularities, including inadequate documentation.

