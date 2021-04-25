Mass Medical Ventilator Prototype Finished at Óbuda University

University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Mass Medical Ventilator Prototype Finished at Óbuda University

The development of a prototype mass medical ventilator has been completed at Óbuda University.

 

The machine could potentially save the lives of many critically ill Covid patients. The university said in a statement that the mobile mass ventilator can also be used outside of a hospital setting and it can be adjusted to fit individual needs. The project dubbed MassVentil was launched by the university last year with the involvement of engineers, medical doctors, physicists and mathematicians. The prototype fits into an easily transportable container and adds new functions to individual ventilators. It enables the simultaneous monitoring of several patients while protecting health-care staff by automatically filtering the air exhaled by the patients, the statement said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Karácsony Calls on Government to Make Fudan Documents Public

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Senate of the University of Debrecen: personal decisions

Bácsi Éva

Mass Medical Ventilator Prototype Finished at Óbuda University

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *