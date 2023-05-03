A graduation ceremony of the University of Debrecen took place at the Loki match

A football player received his degree from the University of Debrecen to the DVSC battle in an unusual, but all the more stylish way. Donát Bárány was presented with his diploma by the dean of the Faculty of Economics on the football pitch before the weekend’s championship round against Mol Fehérvár.

DVSC’s self-educated footballer, Donát Bárány, graduated from the Faculty of Economics’s economics and management department in January this year. He wrote his thesis on his other favorite sport, American football. However, he was not able to receive his diploma at the ceremony held at the university, because he was at a training camp in Turkey at the time. The university and the football club, therefore, organized an unusual graduation ceremony for him.

Donát Bárány is an excellent example of how to build a career as an elite athlete and beyond at the same time, as he completed his studies with outstanding results and earned the Outstanding Athlete Award of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen. He was unable to participate in the official graduation ceremony, so together with the DVSC management, we thought of handing over his diplomas before the weekend’s championship match, in the presence of the fans

– informed Dean Veronika Fenyves.

Faculty head Bácsné Bábá together with the deputy dean, the head of the Faculty of Economics of the Institute of Sports Economics and Management, presented the Loki striker with the diploma and the certificate of recognition on the soccer field of the Nagyerdei Stadium on Sunday.

It was a huge honor to receive my diploma in a championship match, before the whistle. It wasn’t easy, but the university and faculty helped me a lot to combine daily training and matches with studying. I participated in the mentoring program of the University of Debrecen, through which I received a lot of useful advice from my mentor and tutor, for which I thank you

– said Donát Bárány.

However, Loki’s number seventeen soccer player does not stop there, as he will enroll in the Faculty of Economics’s master’s course in sports economics in May because he definitely wants to work on soccer even after his career as an elite athlete.

