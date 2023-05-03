Board of Trustees visit at the Faculty of Humanities

Without liberal humanities, there is no university – this is how György Kossa, the chairman of the board of trustees of the István István Debrecen University Foundation, which maintains the University of Debrecen, said on Friday at the external board meeting held at the Faculty of Humanities.

The Faculty of Humanities was the next stop of the external meeting of the board of trustees of the foundation that maintains the university, at which President György Kossa and the members of the board of trustees: Professors György Balla and Kálmán Győry, from the supervisory board, President Ildikó Orbán, thanks to the management of the Faculty of Humanities dean, were able to receive information about the educational, research and about development results and long-term visions.

As the faculty primarily responsible for the humanities at the University of Debrecen, we strive to ensure that students receive training that enables them to nurture and pass on the linguistic, literary, historical and cultural heritage of universal human culture, with which they can successfully thrive and integrate into the world of work

– Róbert Keményfi said in his presentation.

The dean of the Faculty of Humanities emphasized that the faculty offers the full range of humanities, from the bachelor’s degree to the doctorate to those who want to study and research and to the teacher candidates, in addition, they offer the widest spectrum of languages and cultures that can be learned as an independent major or as a foreign language for the students.

A total of 262 lecturers, lecturers, language teachers and researchers work in 11 institutes, 5 independent and 1 outsourced departments, and 4 cultural and educational service centers, ten of whom are academics.

Explaining the educational structure, Deputy Dean of Education Levente Takács highlighted the high number of students, which exceeded 2,600 in the second semester of the academic year, about 10% of the university’s total student population.

Speaking about the expansion of the training structure, the deputy dean said: from the next academic year, Polish and Spanish will be available in the master’s degree in translation and interpreting, and the accreditation of the foreign language and intercultural mediator basic course is also in progress.

Levente Takács highlighted the ever-increasing number of participants in the language courses of the Slavic Cultural Center, the Foreign Language Center and the Confucius Institute, the expansion of e-learning course materials, as well as the faculty’s various domestic and international cultural and corporate relationships, which, in addition to professional internships, also provide employment after graduation they help.

Péter Csatár, deputy dean for strategy and economics, gave a report on the economic situation, emphasizing that after three decades, the budget deficit was avoided thanks to the maintenance and own revenues, so the Faculty of Humanities can operate stably.

In his closing remarks, Róbert Keményfi considered the scientific activity of the faculty to be outstanding, which was symbolized by a pile of books made up of publications published in the last four years. The dean emphasized: among the long-term plans is the restoration of the teaching of the Latin language, as well as the preservation and expansion of minor courses and minor languages.

It is a huge advantage for the institution and all faculties that the ownership and maintenance rights are exercised locally, since economic independence is essential for real autonomy, without which it is not possible to create a long-term strategy in education, research, or academic life in the field

– György Kossa referred to the advantages brought by the change of model.

The chairman of the board of trustees emphasized that the institution continues to perform public tasks in both education and patient care.

The University of Debrecen is a national treasure, a knowledge center whose operation must be protected, since its mission is to issue high-quality diplomas that in itself carry a message for future employers. The first signs of this have already appeared, as the number of first correct applications has increased, far ahead of domestic higher education institutions

– György Kossa stated.

Speaking about the Faculty of Humanities’ performance, the president emphasized: there is no university of science without humanities, the faculty’s task is always to educate excellent humanities, therefore the board of trustees will continue to provide all support for successful operation.

unideb.hu