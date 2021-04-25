Sarolta Monspart Died at the of 76

According to the family’s announcement the sportswoman has died after suffering from a disease for a very long time.

Sarolta Monspart was a 34-time orienteering Hungarian champion, but she also tried herself in cross-country skiing, in which she became a national champion six times.

She won a silver medal in the relay at the 1970 World Orienteering Championships, but in 1972 she became the first Hungarian to have the individual world championship title. In 1976, she won a world championship bronze medal with the Hungarian orienteering relay, and in the same year she became the first non-Scandinavian to win the five-day orienteering competition in Sweden, O-Ringen.

debreceninap.hu