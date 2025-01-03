Ticket inspector assault on Debrecen train: here’s MÁV’s response

On January 1, police were called to the Cívis InterRégió train, which departed from Debrecen at 5:37 PM heading for Budapest’s Nyugati Station. Reports indicate that a ticket inspector may have been assaulted.

In response to Debreceni Nap’s inquiry, the MÁV Group provided the following statement:

“On Wednesday evening, an aggressive passenger struck our ticket inspector in the face on the Cívis InterRégió train departing from Debrecen at 5:37 PM to Budapest. The inspector was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The police detained the assailant at the scene. Due to the incident, the train could not proceed beyond Ebes station, and passengers continued their journey to the capital on the next Cívis InterRégió train. The MÁV Group condemns all forms of violence against its employees, whether verbal or physical, and files a police report for every such incident, as was done in this case. We also offer mental health support to our colleagues after such assaults, should they wish to utilize it,”

– wrote the Communications Directorate of MÁV Magyar Államvasutak Zrt.