Hungary Records 814 New Covid Infections, Ten Deaths

Ten patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 814 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 5,913,862 people have received a first jab, while 5,685,596 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 928,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 10,690, while hospitals are treating 737 Covid patients, 116 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 830,725 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,330. Fully 789,705 people have made a recovery. There are 8,112 people in official quarantine, while 7,093,879 tests have been officially carried out.

hungarymatters.hu