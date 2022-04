Dávidka from Nyíregyháza is only 5 years old, but a serious tragedy is making his life difficult. He was raised by his mother alone and then his mother died in a car accident. The little boy was taken over by his grandparents.

According to the report of the Fairy Circle Foundation, this is not the first time they have visited David. Now József Holló sent them a donation full of goods, and the foundation supplemented it with dry food, sweets, and toiletries.

