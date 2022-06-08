The coronavirus concentration in wastewater is also stagnant in Debrecen

The concentration of coronavirus in wastewater is stagnating, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) said on koronavirus.gov.hu on Wednesday.

According to the information, the coronavirus concentration in the wastewater did not change compared to the previous week compared to the national average.

More than half of the examined cities are characterized by a stagnant trend, in several settlements – Békéscsaba, Debrecen, Eger, Kaposvár, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Székesfehérvár, Szekszárd, Szolnok and Zalaegerszeg. The measured amount of coronavirus heredity can be classified in the low concentration range in 7 settlements and in the moderate concentration range at 15 sites.

The results are in line with the fluctuating curve of the descending branch of the epidemic.

MTI