The bus lane on Kossuth Street will be closed until the end of the month

Hunép Zrt. performs drinking water and gas pipeline replacement works in connection with the renovation of the buildings of the Old Town Hall, the construction of an incubator house, and an underground garage. The works will take place in Kossuth Street, Debrecen, next to the two sides of the Sas Street connection, in the bus lane, so a diversion is expected from June 8.

During construction, the traffic in the reverse bus lane is diverted to the traffic lane in the opposite direction. In the direction of Burgundy Street, vehicle traffic will also be allowed on the bus lane, so it will be provided on the two lanes.

Work to replace the utilities will begin on Wednesday, June 8, and is expected to continue until the end of the month, depending on the weather. It will take about 22 days.

debreceninap.hu