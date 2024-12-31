Sale of Teva’s active pharmaceutical ingredient division could conclude next year

Teva Pharmaceuticals is undergoing significant transformation as its Israeli-based parent company has decided to sell the company’s global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) division. The transaction, expected to be finalized in the first half of 2025, will impact the manufacturing facilities in Debrecen as well.

The decision to sell comes as a surprise, given the company’s substantial investments in API production in recent years. For example, a recent $23 million strategic investment in Debrecen was the largest development in this field in the past 15 years, according to Magyar Hang.

Although Teva has stated that the sale will not affect the workforce in the API division, uncertainty persists among employees regarding the future. Production at both Debrecen and Sajóbábony facilities operates in multiple shifts. The company emphasized its commitment to transparent communication with its employees about developments, a practice they intend to continue. To successfully complete the deal, Teva must secure an agreement with a potential buyer and obtain approval from the company’s global board of directors. As of now, there has been no official announcement of any interested parties.

As part of the transformation, Teva has already reorganized one of its subsidiaries. The former Orvet Szolgáltató és Kereskedelmi Kft. has been renamed TAPI Hungary Industries Kft., with its capital increased from HUF 3 million to HUF 4.5 billion. This entity will take over API production as the legal successor to Teva Gyógyszergyár Zrt.

This transformation is particularly significant for Debrecen, where Teva is one of the largest employers and a major contributor to local business taxes. Pharmaceutical production has a history of over 100 years in the city. The current factory began operations in 1960 as Biogal Gyógyszergyár Rt. before being acquired by Teva in 1995. The Sajóbábony facility underwent significant expansion in 2016, further increasing its importance as a manufacturing base.