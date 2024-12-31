Grand New Year’s Eve street party awaits Debrecen residents

A grand New Year’s Eve street party will welcome Debrecen residents on December 31st at Kossuth Square.

The much-anticipated “BÚÉK Debrecen” event returns, offering a night of music and dancing. The festivities kick off at 8:00 PM with a DJ set, followed by a live concert by Abrakazabra at 9:15 PM, featuring Szirota Dzsenifer and this year’s Megasztár winner, Máté Gudics. In the final hour of the year, Abrakazabra will perform alongside Tamás Vastag.

At midnight, following the Hungarian National Anthem, attendees can toast to 2025 together. The event will be further enlivened by a light show projected onto the Great Reformed Church, and from midnight until 2:00 AM, Erős vs. Spigiboy will play iconic hits to keep the party going.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)