Halloween Party by ESN Debrecen

Halloween is coming soon, so grab your mask or your broom!

🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃
The ESN Family will be your host 👻, join us in 📍Kazánház on the 📆29th of October at 19:00, come dressed as yourself, a witch or a ghost!
☠️🇲🇽 DJ from the land of el día de muertos, México: DJ Rasta LU
🎃 FREE entrance! 🎃
🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃
“Here you are, dressed up for the night,
You knock and knock hoping to fright,
Instead, I am dressed up too,
I give you a fright when I yell BOO!”
🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃🕷️🎃
‼️ Do not forget to bring your mask!
‼️ Please do not visit our events if you experience any of the symptoms below:
-high temperature or fever (higher than 37,5)
-dry cough
-shortness of breath
-muscle pain
-runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell, and taste.
‼️ Please take care of yourself and others around you.
Can’t wait to see you there! 👻🎃💀
ESN Debrecen Team

