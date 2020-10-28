Halloween Party by ESN Debrecen

Halloween is coming soon, so grab your mask or your broom!

The ESN Family will be your host, join us inKazánház on the29th of October at 19:00, come dressed as yourself, a witch or a ghost!

DJ from the land of el día de muertos, México: DJ Rasta LU

FREE entrance!

“Here you are, dressed up for the night,

You knock and knock hoping to fright,

Instead, I am dressed up too,

I give you a fright when I yell BOO!”

Do not forget to bring your mask!



-runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell, and taste. Please do not visit our events if you experience any of the symptoms below:-high temperature or fever (higher than 37,5)-dry cough-shortness of breath-muscle pain-runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell, and taste.

Please take care of yourself and others around you.