Halloween Party by ESN Debrecen

Halloween is coming soon, so grab your mask or your broom!
The ESN Family will be your host , join us in Kazánház on the 29th of October at 19:00, come dressed as yourself, a witch or a ghost!
DJ from the land of el día de muertos, México: DJ Rasta LU
FREE entrance!
“Here you are, dressed up for the night,
You knock and knock hoping to fright,
Instead, I am dressed up too,
I give you a fright when I yell BOO!”
Do not forget to bring your mask!
Please do not visit our events if you experience any of the symptoms below:
-high temperature or fever (higher than 37,5)
-dry cough
-shortness of breath
-muscle pain
-runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell, and taste.
Please take care of yourself and others around you.
Can’t wait to see you there!
ESN Debrecen Team
