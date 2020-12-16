Natália Gyenge Honória has disappeared

The police in Debrecen are asking for the help of the population.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters (09010-157 / 2489/2020) is conducting proceedings on the issue of the disappearance of Natália Gyenge Honória.

The 15-year-old girl in the picture left her home in Debrecen on September 9, 2020 and has not given a sign of life ever since. The measures taken by police to find her have so far been unsuccessful. The young girl is 170 centimeters tall and has a strong physique.

The police ask those who have information about the whereabouts of Natália Gyenge Honória shown in the picture to report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4.) or to make a report by phone available 24 hours a day on 06-52 / 457-040 or on 06-80 / 555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu