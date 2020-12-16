He was quickly caught by police, so he couldn’t get away with his crime

Investigators in Derecske suggest prosecuting.

On the afternoon of October 15, 2020, a local resident asked the patrols of the Derecske Police Station for help. As it turned out, the desperate woman noticed that a man stole her wallet from the basket of her bicycle parked in the yard of her house. The victim began to follow the thief on her bike, and then when she saw the officers she immediately asked for help. Police arrested the alleged perpetrator in a nearby street, then took him to the police station and returned the wallet to its owner.

The 47-year-old man has been prosecuted on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of theft.

The authority carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu