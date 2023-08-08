Policemen arrested a drunk driver who tried to attack them

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office proposed the arrest of the man who beheaded one of the policemen who was taking action against him during a road inspection, and then incited his dog to attack the policemen.

On August 3, 2023, on the evening of August 3, 2023, the patrols of the Kazincbarcika Police Department checked the man on highway 26, and then it emerged that he was driving the car he was using while intoxicated. The police informed him that they would bring him to the Kazincbarcika Police Station to investigate his intoxication, and as part of this they told him to lock the car and take the ignition key with him. The man then leaned into the car through the front left door, as if complying with the policemen’s call, then suddenly straightened up and attacked one of the policemen – who was guarding him from close range – even though the policeman tried to avoid the attack.

As the policeman stepped back, the man pulled his large dog out of the car and pushed the animal towards the policemen by holding its leash. The policemen started to back away and then used tear gas against the man until he stopped what he was doing.

The man who attacked said that he would continue to cooperate with the police, at their request he placed the dog in the car, but then he became aggressive again, challenged the police to a fight and defiantly headed towards them. The police repeatedly used tear gas against the man, which broke his resistance, then handcuffed him and brought him to the Kazincbarcika Police Station.

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office subsequently detained the man due to his aggressive behavior towards the police and interrogated him as a suspect on the basis of well-founded suspicions of the crime of armed violence against an official and the offense of light bodily harm. Since the man is at risk of escaping or hiding, as well as repeating the crime, the prosecutor’s office proposed ordering his arrest.

The District Court of Debrecen ordered criminal supervision of the suspect against the prosecutor’s proposal, taking into account the risk of recidivism, according to which the man cannot leave his place of residence without permission until November 6, 2023.

The prosecution appealed against the court order in order to order the arrest of the suspect.

(ugyeszseg.hu)