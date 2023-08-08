An angry man hit his runaway dog

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office charged the hot-tempered man with disorderly conduct at the Debrecen District Court.

According to the indictment, there was a group of friends at the defendant’s brick residence on the evening of July 3, 2023, and the guests left at 10 p.m. The host escorted them out and then his one-and-a-half-year-old, medium-sized dog kept free in the yard escaped through the gate and into the street.

Noticing this, the drunken man went after the dog and found the animal a few streets away. Due to his drunkenness and anger, the perpetrator grabbed the dog’s fur by the neck and dragged it home with him. Meanwhile, he hit the animal several times and scolded him loudly for running away.

The dog was not injured as a result of the abuse, the animal continues to live with its owner in orderly conditions. However, the defendant’s act was so defiantly anti-social and violent that it was capable of causing outrage and alarm in the people living on the street and those who noticed it.

The Hajdúhadház Police Department investigated the case.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed a charge of disorderly conduct against the defendant, who admitted to committing the crime, at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment aimed at issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the contents of the documents, impose a fine on the defendant without conducting a trial.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Picture: illustration.