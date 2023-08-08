Inflation in Hungary is under 20 percent

In July, consumer prices increased by 17.6 percent on average compared to the same month of the previous year, and food prices decreased by 0.9 percent on average compared to the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Tuesday.

Over the past year, household energy and food prices have risen the most.

Consumer prices increased by an average of 0.3 percent in one month, but within this, clothing items went down by 1.4 percent, food by 0.9 percent, and consumer durables by 0.5 percent.

In one year, food prices rose by 23.1 percent, including mostly eggs (30.7 percent), dairy products (29.5 percent), coffee (28.8 percent), and bread (26.7 percent). , pastries (25.4 percent), butter and buttercream (24.2 percent). Within the product group, the price of flour (2.4 percent) and cooking oil (1.5 percent) increased the least.

Household energy rose in price by 35.7 percent, including piped gas by 47.2 percent, bottled gas by 41.6 percent, and electricity by 26.0 percent. The price of vehicle fuels rose by 21.5 percent.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by an average of 14.6 percent, of which the price of alcoholic beverages increased by 19.6 percent.

Services rose in price by 14.6 percent, including highway use, car rental, parking 25.3, sports and museum tickets 21.7, vehicle repair and maintenance 21.2, holiday services 20.2, home repair and maintenance cost 17.5 percent more, the taxi 16.6 percent more.

You had to pay 3.6 percent more for durable consumer goods, 12.7 percent more for kitchen and other furniture, 9.5 percent more for new cars, 11.2 percent more for heating and cooking equipment, and 7.4 percent more for room furniture. The price of pet food rose by 39.7 percent, detergents by 32.6 percent, personal care products by 21.7 percent, and home repair and maintenance products by 10.2 percent.

In one month, compared to June, consumer prices rose by an average of 0.3 percent. Food became cheaper by an average of 0.9 percent, including eggs by 5.0, milk by 4.4, bread by 3.9, butter and buttercream by 3.8, dairy products by 3.4, seasonal foods (potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh domestic and southern fruit in total) 2.8, poultry meat 2.6, cheese 2.5, dry pasta 2.0 percent less, while Parisian and sausage 1.0, and chocolate and cocoa 0.9 percent more.

Services rose in price by 1.7 percent, including 9.6 percent more for holiday services, 8.5 percent more for postal services, and 1.4 percent more for rent. The price of household energy increased by 1.1 percent, including piped gas by 2.9 percent. The price of vehicle fuels rose by 1.1 percent.

