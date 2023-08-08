Two new players are coming to DVSC

Loki signed professional contracts with two young players, Erik Endré Kócs-Washburn and Ernest Romanchuk.

Erik Endre Kócs-Washburn, who has dual Hungarian-United States citizenship, is a winger born in 2003. In January of this year, he was confirmed by the DVSC from his parent club, the Chicago Fire team, where he played in its second team. He already proved himself in the DVSC II during the spring season: 7 goals and 8 assists were added to his name.

Ukrainian Ernest Romanchuk, also born in 2003, is a left-footed inside defender. He grew up in the youth team of the internationally renowned Dynamo Kyiv, where he reached the U19 team. He is the younger brother of Oleksandr Romanchuk, who is in the senior team, reports dvsc.hu.

Loki will soon face an important match: if they get past the Austrian Rapid Wien team, they will play Fiorentina in the final round of the Football Conference League qualifiers.

(debreceninap.hu)