This is how the DKV schedule changes on All Saints’ Day and Day of the Dead

Trolleybus and bus traffic will change between October 30, 2021, and November 2, 2021, in line with increased travel needs and the extended opening hours of the public cemetery.

On Saturday, October 30, the Public Cemetery will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Trolleybuses 3 and 5, and Buses 22, 22Y, 24, and 24Y in line with this will operate according to a unique condensed schedule. The other buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a holiday schedule.

On Sunday, October 31, the Public Cemetery will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with trolleybuses 3 and 5 and 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y. buses run according to a unique condensed timetable. The other buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a daily schedule.

On Monday, November 1, the Public Cemetery will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with trolleybuses 3 and 5 and 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y. buses run according to a unique condensed timetable. The other flights run on a holiday schedule, with Auchan customer bus not running. And the 33Y buses run to both terminals at sign 33 without touching the Auchan store.

On Tuesday, November 2, trolleybuses 3 and 5 will run from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to the Main Cemetery, the main gate. The other buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to the teaching period and working day schedule.

During All Saints’ Day and the Day of the Dead, in order to alleviate the increased traffic, whoever can, please visit the Public Cemetery primarily by using public transport – DKV said.

Concentrated schedule of cemetery flights:

debreceninap.hu