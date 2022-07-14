Debrecen prepares for Pride with “political posters that fell from a truck” and welcomes those interested in a community day

Before the joint trip, Cíviscolors organizes a tune-up for Pride in Debrecen.
The event starts on Friday at 5 p.m. in Malter, and those who would rather play music, dance, or just come for the atmosphere are also welcome.
The organizers promise that they will not leave Debrecen empty-handed:
We think it would be fun to make the banners together and decorate the political posters that fell off the truck so that we can march with them in Budapest later
– can be read at the Facebook event.
debreceninap.hu
