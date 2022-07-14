There will be a Lavender Festival in Balmazújváros

On July 15-16-17, a Lavender Festival will be organized in Balmazújváros in Vénkert Lavender. Pets are also welcomed with constantly changed bowls of cold water. Here are the programs:

All-day craft program for children, under the supervision of a kindergarten teacher.

Experience painting – Saturday 15:00

Evening yoga in lavender – Friday 19:00

Storytelling for Children – Saturday 16:00

Nagy Bogi concert – Saturday 19:00

Harvest bag price:

– HUF 2500 (Paper bag)

– HUF 3500 (textile bag)

If you don’t want to pick lavender, just walk among the rows of lavender and spend a pleasant afternoon, you can do so by buying a ticket (entrance) to the viewpoint, the price of which is HUF 1,000/person.

For children under 14: free!

debreceninap.hu