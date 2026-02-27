Debrecen introduces 10 new modern Mercedes-Benz buses to its fleet

The Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. (DKV) officially received 10 new, state-of-the-art solo buses from INTER TAN-KER Zrt. on Kossuth Square on February 27, 2026, further expanding its modern fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

According to DKV, the new buses are needed due to the city’s economic growth, the expansion of industrial parks, and the increased travel demand following the introduction of a fare integration system last December in collaboration with the MÁV Group, particularly benefiting routes serving economic zones.

From March 2026, the ten Volvo Alfa Cívis 18 diesel buses, which had continued in service after the fleet replacement program concluded in October 2024, will be retired. They will be replaced by the modern, passenger- and environmentally-friendly Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses.

Popular Among Passengers

The 10 new buses will be familiar to Debrecen passengers, as 39 solo Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses were already introduced between January 2022 and October 2024 during DKV’s fleet replacement program. These low-floor EURO6 diesel buses are three-door, 12 meters long, air-conditioned, equipped with free Wi-Fi, acoustic passenger information systems, and a camera-based safety system. They offer spacious interiors with 80 standing and 27 seated passengers.

The new Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses consume on average 20% less fuel than the previous Volvos, resulting in 20% lower CO₂ emissions. This aligns with DKV’s corporate philosophy, expressed in its slogan “Green Transport for Our Future!”, and supports Debrecen’s environmental goals to maintain a liveable city.

Fleet Replacement Program

DKV’s fleet modernization began on January 3, 2022, with 30 low-entry solo Mercedes-Benz Reform buses and 10 low-floor articulated Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses. By the end of 2023, 39 more solo Conecto buses joined the fleet, followed by 40 articulated Conectos in October 2024—all low-floor models. The diesel fleet was further supplemented in August 2022 with 12 solo Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses. With the addition of the ten new Conecto buses in March 2026, Debrecen’s public transport will now operate exclusively with a modern, uniform fleet of Mercedes-Benz buses.

(DKV)