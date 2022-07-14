A terrified teenager in Hajdú-Bihar county diagnosed himself with “face cancer” – he rushed to the emergency room at night

In desperation, a 16-year-old ran into one of the emergency services of the OMSZ in a settlement in Hajdú-Bihar county over the weekend because he thought he had “face cancer”, the National Ambulance Service published.

According to the report, the young man was alarmed and told the paramedics that he had diagnosed the rash on the left side of his face on the Internet, which caused great pain all day and he could not sleep because of it.

One of the paramedics patiently listened to the “patient’s” complaints, then reassured him and gave him extensive information about acne treatment options, which he can even do at home. The boy was finally relieved when he heard the diagnosis and thanked him for the counseling at night – concluded the report of the ambulance service.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.