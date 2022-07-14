A special meeting will be held at the Debrecen Public Cemetery

Sustainability, innovation, developments, the protected graves of the Public Cemetery, and life after death will be discussed on July 15 at the cemetery history conference organized for the 90th anniversary of the opening of the Debrecen Public Cemetery, the institution announced.
The free event is held in the chapel of the Debrecen Public Cemetery.
They are made with the following topics:
10.00-10.20 Dr. Lajos Barcsa – Care, innovation, sustainability
10.30-10.50 József Papp – From experiments in cemetery arrangement to Debrecen Public Cemetery in Nagyerde
11.00-11.20 Dr. Károly Fekete – Pastor next to the coffin
11.30-11.50 Magdolna Singer – The power of compassionate understanding when meeting the bereaved
12.00-12.20 Break
12.30-12.50 Dr. János Mazsu – Military memory – The protected graves of the Public Cemetery
13.00-13.20 Dr. Viktor Löki – Life after death: the botanical heritage of Hungarian cemeteries
13.30-13.50 Zoltán Rácz – Debrecen Sun Church
14.00-14.20 Dávid Mózes – Developments in the Debrecen Public Cemeteries
17.00 Life in the mirror lake – cemetery walk with Zoltán Váradi, the head of the nature reserve
The public cemetery in Debrecen is ninety years old, 168 thousandpeople are already resting under the trees of the Big Forest
debreceninap.hu