A special meeting will be held at the Debrecen Public Cemetery

Sustainability, innovation, developments, the protected graves of the Public Cemetery, and life after death will be discussed on July 15 at the cemetery history conference organized for the 90th anniversary of the opening of the Debrecen Public Cemetery, the institution announced.

The free event is held in the chapel of the Debrecen Public Cemetery.

They are made with the following topics:

10.00-10.20 Dr. Lajos Barcsa – Care, innovation, sustainability

10.30-10.50 József Papp – From experiments in cemetery arrangement to Debrecen Public Cemetery in Nagyerde

11.00-11.20 Dr. Károly Fekete – Pastor next to the coffin

11.30-11.50 Magdolna Singer – The power of compassionate understanding when meeting the bereaved

12.00-12.20 Break

12.30-12.50 Dr. János Mazsu – Military memory – The protected graves of the Public Cemetery

13.00-13.20 Dr. Viktor Löki – Life after death: the botanical heritage of Hungarian cemeteries

13.30-13.50 Zoltán Rácz – Debrecen Sun Church

14.00-14.20 Dávid Mózes – Developments in the Debrecen Public Cemeteries

17.00 Life in the mirror lake – cemetery walk with Zoltán Váradi, the head of the nature reserve

debreceninap.hu