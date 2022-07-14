The name Derecske apple has received EU protection

The European Commission has approved that the Derecske apple as a name will receive EU protection, to be added to the list of products whose names are protected in the European Union, the Ministry of Agriculture (AM) announced on Wednesday.

As a result of the Geographical Indications Program of the Ministry of Agriculture, the number of these increased to 80: the names of 29 Hungarian foods, 38 Hungarian wines, and 13 Hungarian pálinka are protected in the territory of the EU, they wrote.

According to the announcement, agriculture and the food industry are of special importance in Hungary’s economy. The country boasts many high-quality and unique products. Internationally recognized designations such as Szeged paprika, Tokaj wine, or Balaton fish Hungary also enhance the reputation of the place of production, settlement, and region indicated in their name. In addition to maintaining high-quality requirements, these products also represent significant added market value thanks to EU protection.

The cultivation of Derecske apples is linked to the town of Derecske in Hajdú-Bihar County, Hajdúbagos, Konyár, Sáránd and Tépe. The name applies to several different types of apples, but they agree that thanks to their high calcium content, they have a high flesh hardness, are crunchy, and can be stored for a long time.

Thanks to the soil and climate properties characteristic of Derecske and its region, as well as the dedicated work and expertise of the producers, the culture and unique quality of the Derecske apple, have already been recognized with numerous prestigious professional awards, the announcement states.

MTI