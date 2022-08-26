Dramatic life-saving in a Debrecen department store: a man collapsed in front of customers

On Thursday morning, ambulances were called to one of the busiest department stores in Debrecen, where an elderly man suddenly collapsed without any prior complaint – the National Ambulance Service announced. Several witnesses immediately rushed to the man’s aid, an ambulance was called and the patient, who was no longer breathing, was examined based on the telephone instructions. The emergency dispatcher immediately alerted the nearest ambulance, while instructing the customers and the store manager on the steps of resuscitation, who took turns fighting for the man’s life.

Within moments, paramedics continued to save life at an elevated level, which eventually led to success in a short time thanks to timely chest compressions, and the paramedics were able to transport the patient to the hospital in a stable condition.

debreceninap.hu