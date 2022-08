Aldi Hungary has recalled and removed quick-frozen sea hake from the market, the product is sensorially unsuitable – the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) drew attention on Friday.

The recall concerns the 900-gram Golden Seafood quick-frozen sea hake with the expiration date of of July 9, 2023. Nébih asks customers not to consume the product.

The product can be returned to any Aldi store without the product, and the price will be refunded.

