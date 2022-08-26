The forint weakened on Friday morning: it was 0.2 percent lower than the exchange rate on Thursday evening against the euro, the dollar and the Swiss franc.

The euro was quoted at HUF 411.99 at seven o’clock on Friday morning, after 411.18 forints at half past seven on Thursday evening. The dollar rose to HUF 413.52 from HUF 412.74, and the Swiss franc rose to HUF 428.79 from HUF 427.78.

As of Friday morning, the forint weakened by 2.0 percent against the euro compared to the beginning of August, it is 4.6 percent weaker against the dollar and 3.2 percent against the Swiss franc.

MTI