The Forint Weakened on Friday Morning

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on The Forint Weakened on Friday Morning

The forint weakened on Friday morning: it was 0.2 percent lower than the exchange rate on Thursday evening against the euro, the dollar and the Swiss franc.

 

The euro was quoted at HUF 411.99 at seven o’clock on Friday morning, after 411.18 forints at half past seven on Thursday evening. The dollar rose to HUF 413.52 from HUF 412.74, and the Swiss franc rose to HUF 428.79 from HUF 427.78.

As of Friday morning, the forint weakened by 2.0 percent against the euro compared to the beginning of August, it is 4.6 percent weaker against the dollar and 3.2 percent against the Swiss franc.

MTI

Related Posts

Cineworld – Parent Company of Cinema City – is on the Brink of Bankruptcy

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Egg Farmers to Raise Prices From September

Tóháti Zsuzsa

This is how the Hungarian state participates in the purchase of Vodafone

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *