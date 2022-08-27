Aldi Recalled Poultry Sausages

They ask the customers not to consume the product.

Aldi Hungary has recalled and removed smoked poultry sausages due to the possible presence of the bacterium listeria monocytogenes, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) announced on Friday. The recall concerns the 240-gram smoked poultry hot dog with the expiration date of August 30th, 2022. Nébih warned customers not to consume the product. The hot dog can be returned to any Aldi store, and its price will be refunded.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that occurs widely in nature and causes human disease. The state of the immune system plays an important role in diseases; in healthy people, the consumption of food contaminated with bacteria often does not cause any symptoms, but in the case of people with a weakened immune system, pregnant women, and the elderly, even lower contamination of food can cause serious illness.



civishir.hu