The Wine and Jazz Days are organized between August 3-6 in Debrecen

The Wine and Jazz Days Debrecen will bring the titans of Hungarian jazz music, including the charismatic singer Veronika Harcsa, currently living in Vienna, and this year’s Phonogram award winner Subtones, embedded in a forest atmosphere.

The singer and songwriter also responsible for the Valley of the Arts Festival, Veronika Harcsa‘s duo with guitarist Bálint Gyémánt have so far recorded eight records, with which they regularly tour throughout Europe. So far, they have performed at countless festivals and club concerts in 25 countries, and in 2015 the duo was selected for Jazzahead in Germany! to the program of the European Jazz Meeting. The two jazz players have worked out how to achieve the most complete sound with only one guitar and vocals: with their songs, they walk in both depths and heights, creating humor and freedom on the borders of contemporary jazz and improvisational pop music. This summer, they will come to Debrecen bringing their latest recordings for their fans.

The 2023 Fonogram jury awarded the Subtones band the prize for the domestic jazz album or recording of the year category for their second LP, entitled “Lángolj”. The band’s founder, Gábor Subicz, performed solo at the Sofar Sounds concert and alongside Veronika Szász “VENI”, then at the Made in Debrecen event in March, and at the 20th-anniversary concert of Monchichi Potenciál – in Debrecen. Subtones is Hungary’s newest funk-jazz-pop supergroup. In their music, trip-hop grooves, playful ethereal vocals, catchy melodies, delicate electronics, and smoky jazz solos are mixed in a very unique fusion. Mátyás Szepessy, the frontman of the band Konyha, who appeared at the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival, and Péter Závada, the best-known figure among young Hungarian writers, also wrote texts for the band, which were composed by the vocals of Vera Jónás and Flóra Kiss, the keyboards of Dávid Benkő, the guitars of Zsolt Csukás, the double bass and bass guitar of Tibor Fonay.

The musical line-up will be complemented by the most outstanding wine gastronomy offer from 6 wine regions and 22 wine regions of Hungary on August 3-6. at the Wine and Jazz Days in Debrecen. At the event, the visitor can not only explore the jazz map but practically the entire wine range of Hungary can be tasted at Big Forrest.

News, wineries information, and line-up are available on the website, Facebook page and in the event.