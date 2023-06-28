Rainy and Cloudy Weather Expected on Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, the sky will be overcast, with showers in the southwest and showers in the northeast. Today, we can also experience moderate to strong winds from the northwest.

 

Clouds will break up by the afternoon, with showers mainly in the southwest and northeast, and thunderstorms possible in the northeast. The northwest winds may be strong in many places, with occasional strong gusts.

In the afternoon, the temperature will be between 22 and 28 degrees.

During the night, cloudier areas are possible only in the northeast, while elsewhere the sky will be mostly clear. At night, we can expect gradual weakening of the wind.

By Thursday morning, the minimum temperatures could drop to around 13 to 18 degrees.

 

metkep.hu

pixabay

